Labour’s Alan Kelly criticises party’s decision to back Independent Catherine Connolly in race for the Áras

Labour TD Alan Kelly says he will not support Catherine Connolly's run for the presidency. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Labour Party TD Alan Kelly has criticised his party’s decision to back Independent candidate Catherine Connolly for president, saying he will not support the Galway West TD in this autumn’s contest.

Mr Kelly said he would not nominate Ms Connolly, despite his party undertaking to support her candidacy in July.

Ms Connolly will not need Mr Kelly’s vote to meet the threshold of 20 Oireachtas members’ support to get on to the ballot paper, but his refusal to back her risks causing difficulties for her and Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik.

Speaking to local radio station Tipp FM on Wednesday, Mr Kelly said: “I’m not sure what Catherine Connolly did to deserve our support ... I respect everybody’s views in the party, but I was against this.”

He said he has much in common with Ms Connolly, who was a Labour Party councillor before becoming an Independent.

However, he said there is a large cohort within the Labour Party with the same view as him.

Mr Kelly was critical of Ms Connolly’s views on international relations, mentioning Syria, Russia and the EU, as well as her association with former Independent TD and MEP Mick Wallace.

He was particularly critical of the party’s decision in light of Ms Connolly’s criticisms of Labour’s time in government, after which she said the party had lost its soul.

“I think the party has to have some self-respect. Catherine Connolly has shown disdain for us since 2006,” he said.

He asked if the “shoe was on the other foot would it be reciprocated? I don’t think so.”

Independent TD Catherine Connolly who is running in the presidential election. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

Another “fundamental” issue, he said, was Ms Connolly’s support for Gemma O’Doherty in her bid to run for the presidency in 2018, especially in light of views Ms O’Doherty expressed about vaccines at the time. At the time she felt Ms O’Doherty was a “better option” than Michael D Higgins, who has been an “exceptional” president, Mr Kelly said.

“I don’t think it’s possible for many people in the Labour Party in all conscience, with self-respect, to support a presidential candidate who seven years ago thought Gemma Doherty was worth nominating against him.”

“I wasn’t alone in not supporting,” he added, saying he has received “tonnes” of communications about the matter.

However, he insisted that his position was not indicative of a broader split within Labour.

A Labour spokesman said the party “democratically” decided to endorse Ms Connolly after “extensive” consultation with members.

Asked to comment on Mr Kelly’s remarks, Ms Connolly said she was “very grateful” for Labour’s support of her presidential campaign, “just as I am grateful for the Social Democrats, People before Profit and a range of Independents who have weighed in behind me.

“It is heartening to see parties and politicians of the left coming together to achieve our common goal of putting a progressive, unifying voice in the Áras. I am beyond proud to have their backing,” she said.

“This showing of left cohesion indicates a bright future for Irish politics.”

Meanwhile, Co Down academic Deirdre Heenan has hinted she may run for president, saying “watch this space” when asked if she will join the contest.

Ms Heenan’s name was floated as a possible Fianna Fáil presidential candidate, but this has been overshadowed in recent days and weeks as speculation mounts around potential runs by former GAA manager Jim Gavin and MEP Billy Kelleher.

Ms Heenan suggested a decision on Fianna Fáil’s candidate will be will be “coming very soon”.

Prof Deirdre Heenan suggested a decision on who Fianna Fáil’s candidate will be will be 'coming very soon'

Prof Heenan is the former pro-vice-chancellor of Ulster University and a political commentator and academic in social policy. In 2012 President Higgins appointed her to the Council of State, which is a constitutionally-established body that advises the president.

On BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show on Tuesday, Ms Heenan was asked directly if she will run.

“No comment,” Ms Heenan responded. “Watch this space, is what I would say.”

When it was put to her that this meant the answer to the questions was “yes”, she said: “No it doesn’t; it means watch this space.”

Asked what made her think she thought she had a chance, the academic said: “Well, couldn’t anyone have a chance?”

“I think the time will be coming very soon when decisions will have to be made. Very soon, I would imagine.”

Asked if she is the front-runner to be Fianna Fáil’s candidate, Ms Heenan said: “I have no idea ... that remains to be seen.”

Fianna Fáil is expected to meet next week to consider its options but it is unlikely a candidate will be selected until later in September.

While former taoiseach Bertie Ahern’s name was floated by some TDs last week, it is understood Micheál Martin does not support him as the party’s candidate.

Mr Gavin, a former member of the Defence Forces, has yet to rule himself in or out of the competition. Mr Kelleher also declined to give a definitive position on whether he would run, saying: “If a party approached a person and asked them, obviously you would have to give it serious consideration.”