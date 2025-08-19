Heather Humphreys and Seán Kelly to seek Fine Gael nomination to run in presidential election

Seán Kelly and Heather Humphreys are to seek Fine Gael’s nomination to run in the presidential election. Illustration: Paul Scott

Former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys and Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly are to seek the party’s nomination to contest the upcoming presidential election.

Ms Humphreys said she had been “genuinely humbled” by the support for her candidacy in recent days.

“I have decided to go for it,” she told The Joe Finnegan Show on Cavan-Monaghan radio station Northern Sound.

She said it was “fair” to ask why she had changed her mind, having ruled herself out of the contest in May and saying she would be supporting her “friend” Mairead McGuinness instead.

“But as we know, everything has changed with Mairead’s news last week and I would just like to wish her well in her recovery.”

Ms Humphreys said she was a “bit burned out” and was probably “running on empty” when she decided to step down from politics at the end of last year having sat at cabinet for a decade.

“I’ve said to myself more than once: ‘you could do a bit more Heather’,” she said. “Really, I’ve had a good rest, the tank is full again. And you know timing is a funny thing because I have never felt as good about taking on the challenge.”

Her announcement came a little over an hour after Mr Kelly, a former GAA president, said he also intends to seek the party’s nomination. He said he believes that there should be a contest between him and Ms Humphreys.

Both candidates have two weeks to lobby party members for support. In order to be nominated as Fine Gael’s candidate, both would need the backing of at least 20 members of the parliamentary party, 25 councillors and five members of the executive council.

It is understood that Ms Humphreys is ahead with the parliamentary party despite having not yet formally started canvassing for support. Mr Kelly on Tuesday said he will now be seeking the support of TDs and Senators.

Ms Humphreys is also understood to be the favoured candidate of party leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

She and Mr Kelly had previously ruled themselves out of the contest, when it was believed that Ms McGuinness would be Fine Gael’s candidate. However, Ms McGuinness last week announced she was withdrawing on health grounds.

Ms Humphreys in May ruled herself out of running for the presidency, citing her decision to leave politics altogether at the last general election.

“I said at that time that I wanted to spend more time with the family and that my time in public life was over,” she said. “I made that decision then and it is the same.”

In July, Mr Kelly also ruled himself out of the contest. He said that the presidency was largely a ceremonial role.

“You don’t have that much power or influence even though you can dress it up whatever way you like and I like to be involved politically,” he said then.

The MEP appeared to walk these comments back on Tuesday, saying that his comment “was in comparison to presidents around the world who have executive powers”.

“But I think actually there’s a huge potential in the job, it is the highest honour in Ireland.”

The MEP said that having spent time in Ireland over the last few weeks, he understood that he had grassroots support as many people had told him they were disappointed he was not running for the Áras.

After deliberating for little over an hour on Monday evening, Fine Gael’s executive council decided it would reopen nominations on Tuesday until September 2nd.

Mr Kelly said he believes Fine Gael’s base would like to see a contest for its presidential nomination as they are good for parties and for democracies.

Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan on Tuesday said he would be supporting Ms Humphreys. He said she had “all of the qualities and attributes” needed to be president.

“There isn’t a parish or a crossroads in this country that she hasn’t touched in some way,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Noel McCarthy on Tuesday endorsed Mr Kelly’s candidacy. The Cork East deputy said Mr Kelly had done “marvellous work” in his time as an MEP, highlighted by him polling 125,000 first-preference votes in last year’s European election.