Dáil roof repairs form part of €600,000 Leinster House summer works

Works include remarking car park spaces and pedestrian walkways, as well as creating an accessible car park space for an electric vehicle. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Repairs to a roof leak in the Dáil chamber and over the staircase at its entrance are part of a series of works under way at Leinster House during the summer recess, which are expected to cost just under €600,000.

The projects are part of annual maintenance and conservation required for the listed building and other offices in the complex.

They are undertaken by the Office of Public Works and also include refurbishment and repairs to the 18th-century Merrion Street and Kildare Street gates of Leinster House, as well as changes to committee rooms to make them fully accessible.

Works include remarking car park spaces and pedestrian walkways, as well as creating an accessible car park space for an electric vehicle, at a cost of €15,000.

A Leinster House report on the maintenance programme shows most of the works are essential projects which can only be completed during the summer recess.

Long-term repairs are scheduled for the Dáil roof lantern, a glass structure within the roof to provide natural daylight to the chamber.

An “immediate issue” with the lantern was temporarily resolved with a “holding repair” before the summer break, and further investigations and “opening works” are under way to establish the scope of the repairs required for the lantern.

The leak over the Dáil stairs will be fixed during the summer. The cost of the projects to repair the leaks is estimated at €151,000.

Work on the refurbishment of the Merrion Street entrance gate cost €36,650 while work on the Kildare Street gate will go to tender.

Work is under way in one Leinster House committee room to make it fully accessible and, when completed, other rooms will be worked on.

The changes include height-adjustable furniture in some committee rooms, which is “more complicated and will require more invasive works”.

A height-adjustable desk installed in the committee room cost an estimated €3,251 and required specialist joinery. The project, which also includes work on making doors accessible and changes to the public gallery in committee rooms, is expected to cost €116,000.

There are proposals for a new accessible toilet and a family/infant feeding room to meet the recommendations of a forum on creating a family-friendly Oireachtas. Construction costs are estimated at €116,000.

Alterations in the Dáil chamber include “a new desk with additional enhanced functionality” for the transcribers of Dáil debates, allowing additional technology, and the project is estimated at €25,000.