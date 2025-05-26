AI strategy for Ireland to be completed next year, Cabinet to be told

Taoiseach will tell Cabinet there is a need for the State to sharpen its ambition and to accelerate AI research and innovation. Photograph:iStock

The Taoiseach will warn Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday against any complacency in developing an Artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for Ireland amid intense competition from other states in the European Union (EU) and elsewhere.

Micheál Martin and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers will update the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday on ongoing work on a new National Digital Strategy, expected to be completed next year.

Mr Martin will tell colleagues that while Ireland has a strong track record in this fast-growing sector, he will also say there is a need for the State to sharpen its ambition and to accelerate research and innovation.

Significant progress has been achieved to date, but there is little room for complacency with increased competition from other States, he and Mr Chamber will say.

The strategy will look out how to adopt Generative AI tools across all Departments with a view to increasing productivity. Funding will be ring-fenced for digital priorities.

The aim of the strategy will be to place Ireland at the vanguard for AI development in Europe as well as making the State an EU centre of expertise for digital and data regulation.

It will also see how AI can be used to improve and expand services to the public, and to increase productivity in the State and private sectors.

The need to improve digital literacy and education at all levels, including quantum computing and AI, will also form part of the strategy as will the need to strengthen cyber security at all levels in the State.

The Government is expected to continue to work towards the full digitisation of Irish healthcare records and information systems.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan will also bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday seeking a year-long extension for emergency powers – providing for the Special Criminal Court – that have been in operation since 1973.

However, following an examination of the laws, it is expected Mr O’Callaghan will indicate that he intends to abolish the court after 52 years, and replace it with a new non-jury court for certain categories of serious offences. The law was introduced at the height of the IRA’s campaign of violence in Northern Ireland.