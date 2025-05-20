First AI committee to examine ‘urgent’ concern for democracy

A working paper prepared for Ireland's first Oireachtas committee on Artificial Intelligence (AI) has identified a 'real and increasingly urgent concern' around the technology and its potential consequences for democratic processes and electoral systems. Photograph: iStock

“Increasingly urgent” concern around the potential subversion of Ireland’s electoral system is to be investigated by the incoming Oireachtas committee on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is likely to feed into a forthcoming renewal of Government strategy on cyber security.

The committee, chaired by Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, will meet for the first time on Tuesday in a closed session.

It is likely to spearhead much of the State’s discussions around the rapidly developing technology, widely perceived to bring threat and opportunity in equal measure.

A detailed position paper circulated to committee members in the run up to its inaugural session outlines the various critical areas of AI application it will address, as well as lists of potential expert witnesses.

“The use of artificial intelligence with specific regard to our democratic processes and electoral systems presents a real and increasingly urgent concern,” it said.

“The deployment of AI to spread misinformation and undermine elections has already been seen in Taiwan, Moldova, Slovakia, United States and Indonesia. These concerns are also developing in an international security context.”

Article 5 of the recently adopted draft European framework convention on artificial intelligence, human rights, democracy and the rule of law requires Ireland to adopt measures to protect against AI systems designed to undermine democratic institutions and processes.

Key witnesses likely to be called by the committee in this area include dominant social media companies such as X and TikTok, and representatives of media.

The committee will also consider economic implications, taking note of a recent report from the Department of Finance that estimated as much as 60 per cent of jobs could be placed in jeopardy.

A scoping paper on the “disruptive impacts” on the workforce is expected to be published by Government before the summer recess.

Indigenous industries, particularly SMEs, will be considered in terms of how best to harness the economic opportunities presented by the growing AI sector. The committee has noted, however, Ireland’s reduced ranking in the Government AI Readiness Index, falling to 20th position from 17th in 2021.

Other areas of AI application have attracted concern in recent years, particularly in policing. The paper noted that real time AI-driven facial recognition software was deployed by the UK’s Metropolitan Police during the coronation of King Charles.

“As one can imagine, AI in policing and amongst the judiciary has sparked a great deal of debate,” the paper said. Ireland’s National Cyber Security Strategy is due to expire in 2025 and the committee expects to be “well placed to feed into the drafting of the new strategy”.

It will act as something of a think tank around policy and practical use, and represents the latest layer of Government preparation for the technology’s anticipated dominance following the development of a national AI strategy, the appointment of an AI ambassador and the establishment of an independent AI Advisory Council.

Mindful of its role in promoting AI adoption, the committee expects to use the technology in its own work, in summarising minutes and testimonies, and has suggested its members might be willing to explore the use of AI devices in healthcare settings.

It will explore the development of commercial AI by various companies including Open AI and Google, and invite relevant witnesses.