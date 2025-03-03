Government to move this week on changing triple lock

The Government will this week begin the process of changing the “triple lock”, removing the need for a United Nations (UN) resolution before Irish troops are deployed abroad.

The move is intended to free the Government’s hand when it comes to overseas missions and is intended to signal a willingness to take security and defence more seriously amid heightened tension in Europe – but is likely to arouse fierce resistance from Opposition parties and pro-neutrality campaigners.

The Government insists that the measure has no implications for Ireland’s traditional policy of neutrality.

At present, where more than 12 Irish Defence Forces personnel are being sent overseas, three conditions must be observed – a Government decision, a vote of the Dáil and a UN mandate. On Tuesday, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris will seek Cabinet approval for draft legislation which would remove the need for the UN component of the triple lock, meaning that only a Government decision and Dáil vote would be required.

In addition, Mr Harris will propose that the number of troops whose deployment requires a Dáil vote be increased from 12 to 50 – a measure officials say means the Government will be able to act with greater flexibility and responsiveness, for example if Irish citizens need to be quickly transported from conflict zones.

The Government has complained that the current arrangements mean that Russia – and other permanent members of the United National Security Council – effectively has a veto over the deployment of Irish peacekeepers abroad because of the requirement for a UN mandate.

Divisions on the Security Council have meant that no new UN missions have been approved since 2014. Officials say that Ireland has been prevented from taking part in a number of international operations because of the current rules.

“The idea of the UN Security Council having a veto on where we deploy Irish troops in relation to peacekeeping is something that needs to be modified,” Mr Harris told RTÉ yesterday.

Opposition parties were quick to decry the move. The Social Democrats said it was “an attack on our neutrality”, while Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said his party was “totally opposed to the end of the triple lock neutrality protection”.

“The reality is that under the Tánaiste’s proposals, regardless of his current intentions, that Irish troops can be deployed anywhere in any circumstances provided the Government of the day has a majority,” he said

Labour’s Duncan Smith called for “a cross-party discussion to ensure our neutrality is protected. The removal of the triple lock brings huge uncertainty and concern.”