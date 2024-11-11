Election 2024 live updates: Fine Gael under fire as campaign enters its fourth day

Today is the fourth day of the general election campaign, and already Fine Gael has found itself under fire following controversial remarks about teachers made by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary at a party event.

Addressing the launch of Fine Gael Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke’s campaign for re-election on Saturday, he said: “I think in Peter we have a candidate who comes from the private sector which is absolutely vital.

“The Dáil is full of teachers. There is nothing wrong with teachers. I love teachers – I have four children – but I wouldn’t generally employ a lot of teachers to go out and get things done.”

The comments sparked criticism from across the political spectrum.

Fine Gael will today launch its plan for 300,000 new homes by end of decade, while Fianna Fáil will unveil its manifesto in Dublin.

Elsewhere, the Social Democrats will this morning publish a plan to “prevent the waste of taxpayers’ money and restore trust in politics and public life.” Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will introduce her party’s slate of candidates at a press conference in Dublin.

Key reads

This came in from the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) last night about those Michael O’Leary comments. General secretary John Boyle said “teachers are the backbone of our country, shaping futures, inspiring minds, and driving the success of our society. The remarks made by Ryanair’s CEO at Minister Burke’s campaign launch are both outrageous and deeply insulting to the dedication and hard work of Ireland’s teachers.” If you’re only catching up with the events of the weekend this morning, here is what O’Leary said as he launched the election campaign of outgoing Fine Gael Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke: “The Dáil is full of teachers. There is nothing wrong with teachers. I love teachers – I have four children – but I wouldn’t generally employ a lot of teachers to go out and get things done.” This was followed by the sound of some pretty enthusiastic cheering from the Fine Gael contingent.

So, what’s in the political diary today?

Taoiseach Simon Harris will launch his party’s housing plan where he will promise more than 300,000 new homes by the end of the decade. Cormac McQuinn has a report on this here, including details of how the Rent Tax Credit would go up to €1,500 per tenant.

Fianna Fáil will this morning launch its general election manifesto - a key event for every party in a campaign where they outline their plans and promises for the year ahead. We will bring you live updates from that.

The Social Democrats will this morning publish a plan to “prevent the waste of taxpayers’ money and restore trust in politics and public life.” The party wants to establish a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) within the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will introduce the party’s slate of candidates at a press conference in Dublin. Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman will be canvassing with Dublin Central TD Patrick Costello.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will later be canvassing in Louth and Meath. Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik will join Dublin South Central General Election candidate Cllr Darragh Moriarty for a canvass in Dublin. Aontú will be launching their immigration policy.

Later tonight, each party’s housing spokesperson will appear on RTÉ's Upfront programme with Katie Hannon to discuss their plans to address the housing crisis.

Good morning, Jennifer Bray here from The Irish Times political team. The campaign enters its fourth day today - and it’s not a great day for Fine Gael as the party finds itself on most of the front pages this morning over those Michael O’Leary comments. The party will be hoping to move on swiftly, but party figures fear that some votes may have been lost regardless. Shortly, The Irish Times Inside Politics morning digest will hit your inbox, written by yours truly, and this will give you bite-sized updates on the campaign so far.