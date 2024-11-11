Ryanair boss remarks about teachers put Fine Gael on the defensive

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who began his career as a teacher, said the comments were “insulting”. Photograph: PA Images

Fine Gael was forced on to the defensive on the first weekend of the general election campaign after controversial remarks about teachers by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary at a party event.

Mr O’Leary’s comments sparked criticism from across the political spectrum, creating a headache for Taoiseach Simon Harris’s party.

The election race will step up a gear today with Fianna Fáil unveiling its manifesto and the main Opposition party Sinn Féin holding an event to introduce its candidates to the electorate.

Fine Gael will set out its housing plans and how it will deliver on a pledge to ensure more than 300,000 new homes are provided by the end of the decade.

But on Sunday Fine Gael was scrambling to respond to the barrage of criticism that ensued after Mr O’Leary’s remarks at the launch of Fine Gael Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke’s campaign for re-election the previous evening.

Addressing the audience in Mullingar, where the two men live, the Ryanair boss said: “I think in Peter we have a candidate who comes from the private sector which is absolutely vital.

“The Dáil is full of teachers. There is nothing wrong with teachers. I love teachers – I have four children – but I wouldn’t generally employ a lot of teachers to go out and get things done.”

The remarks prompted laughter from among those gathered at the event.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who began his career as a teacher, said the comments were “insulting” and failed “to reflect the enormous contribution” teachers have made to Irish society and enterprise.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Mr O’Leary’s comments were “completely inappropriate”, adding for teachers to be “jeered and demeaned” in the way they were was “unacceptable”.

Teachers’ unions also criticised the comments.

Mr Burke sought to distance himself from Mr O’Leary’s remarks, telling RTÉ radio he “absolutely” disagreed with them while acknowledging the “success and vision” of the Ryanair boss as a businessman.

Later, the Taoiseach also said he did not agree with the suggestion there were too many teachers in the Dáil, adding that “teachers do a very good job and it’s up to the people of Ireland to decide who they want to elect”.

Mr O’Leary also said that after giving Fine Gael their number one, “I would also urge everybody to give your number two to Fianna Fáil” and that a priority was to “weed out the Greens”.

Mr O’Leary is “the last person in the world we should listen to for advice on how to vote”, the Green Party later said. “Fine Gael needs to keep billionaires out of Irish politics,” it added.

Housing will be a key focus on the election trail on Monday with the launch of Fine Gael’s plans and a TV debate on the topic due to be broadcast by RTÉ this evening.

A €500 increase in the Rent Tax Credit for tenants to €1,500 and extending a tax incentive aimed at keeping landlords in the rental market to the end of the decade are among proposals in Fine Gael’s housing plans.

Fianna Fáil, meanwhile, is promising a grant of up €100,000 would be available to refurbish derelict “above the shop” premises to be used for homes as part of its manifesto pledges.

Sinn Féin is expected to highlight its pledge to abolish the Universal Social Charge (USC) for average workers at its candidate launch.