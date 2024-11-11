Gerard Hutch arrives back in Dublin to run in general election

Gerard Hutch has arrived back in Ireland to register as a candidate for the upcoming general election.

The Dublin criminal arrived in Dublin Airport from Spain this morning where he told waiting reporters that he is innocent of the money laundering charges he faces in the Spanish Courts.

Mr Hutch, who is known as The Monk, was granted bail by the Spanish High Court last week to permit him to run in the election scheduled for November 29th. In its decision, which was supported by the Spanish prosecutor’s office, the court noted Mr Hutch’s right to participate in the democratic process.

Mr Hutch (61) – who has been named by gardaí as head of an organised crime gang-was released on a bond of €100,000 and was not required to remain in Spain.

“I’ll take any seat,” Mr Hutch said on Monday morning when asked who he was most likely to unseat in the Dublin Central constituency.

Mr Hutch now splits his time between Spain and his family home in Clontarf but has a large support base in the inner city where he grew up.

Other declared candidates in the four seater constituency include Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and former MEP Claire Daly.

Mr Hutch declined to go into detail on any of his policies when questioned at the airport. He said it was not the appropriate venue. He said he was hoping to register his candidacy later today. Candidates have until Friday to declare their intention to run.

It is understood he intends to do much of his campaigning online and that in person canvassing will be limited due to the security concerns.

Mr Hutch has survived two assassination attempts and was previously warned by gardaí that his life was in danger. However, gardaí believe the threat against him is now much reduced.

Mr Hutch, who was acquitted last year of organising the Regency Hotel gun attack, has harboured a deep animosity towards Sinn Féin since the Regency trial, when former party member and Dublin city councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence that he masterminded the 2016 attack with the goal of killing his rival Daniel Kinahan.

Mr Hutch was one of nine suspects held in Lanzarote during dawn raids on October 23rd under an investigation by Spanish police into money laundering.