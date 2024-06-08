Election results: Coalition cautiously optimistic with early tallies amid questions over number of Sinn Féin candidates

A crowd gathers around a TV showing the tally of ballots at Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork during counting for the local and European elections. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The three Coalition parties are cautiously welcoming the results of early tallies in the local and European elections, with questions being asked around whether Sinn Féin has run too many candidates nationwide.

Sources in the Green Party believe it is polling ahead of expectations, while Fine Gael is cautiously optimistic that its result will be in line with recent opinion polls.

It also looks set to be a good weekend for Independent candidates.

Ballot boxes started to opened around the country from 9am with a flurry of tallies being finalised for the local and European elections and the mayoral vote in Limerick. There are 949 council seats and 14 European Parliament seats up for grabs.

Fine Gael sources estimate that the party is averaging about 22 per cent nationwide based on tallies.

Sinn Féin’s vote is expected to increase, with the party potentially on course to recover from losing half of its council seats in 2019. Anecdotally, however, many of the Sinn Féin candidates added to ballot papers, who may be first-time candidates or relative unknowns, appear to be struggling.

Labour sources say the national picture for them is still “unclear” but there is optimism about early indications in areas such as Drogheda and Cork.

With more than 60 per cent of boxes tallied in Dublin’s North Inner City, Fine Gael’s Ray McAdams looked set to top the poll. Independent anti-immigrant candidate Malachy Steenson could be in with a chance of winning a seat based on early tallies.

Fine Gael expects to gain a seat in Swords, with 22-year-old first timer Luke Corkery on track to achieve a quota on first count.

In Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, tallies show strong support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

With 84 per cent of boxes tallied in Dublin’s South West Inner City, Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon was leading the pack with 19 per cent of first preference votes. The Green Party is also optimistic that Caroline Conroy in Ballymun-Finglas could win a seat despite internal figures being pessimistic about her chances here in the lead-up to the elections.

Fianna Fáil is also polling well in Ballymun-Finglas with Keith Connolly and Briege McOscar both firmly in the mix.

In the Edenderry, with 20 per cent of the boxes been tallied, Fianna Fáil has been polling strongly with Eddie Fitzpatrick on 18.6 per cent and his party colleague Claire Murray on 15.3 per cent.

Early indications from Ballinamore, Co Leitrim suggest a strong vote for Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

In Meath, with 50 boxes opened out of 234, Fine Gael was on 24 per cent and Fianna Fáil was on 22 per cent, with Sinn Féin (15 per cent), Social Democrats (5 per cent), Aontú (6 per cent), Green Party (1 per cent) and Independent/others (27 per cent). Independent councillors Joe Bonner in Ashbourne and Noel French in Trim look likely to top the poll in their areas.

Tallies from the Birr local electoral area for Offaly County Council show Fine Gael’s John Clendennen with 21 per cent of first preference votes.

In Monaghan, with almost half of the boxes counted, tallies had Sinn Féin’s Cathy Bennett leading on 15.19 per cent, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Raymond Aughey (11.16 per cent) and Independent Séamus Treanor (11.13 per cent).

It was a brighter picture, too, for Sinn Féin in Dublin’s North Inner City, where, with 44 per cent of boxes opened, Janice Boylan was taking 15.5 per cent of first preference votes.

In the Connemara North area of Galway County Council, tallies suggest that Independent councillor Tom Welby will top the poll. Another Independent, Mánus Ó Conaire, and Séamus Walsh of Independant Ireland are also polling strongly.

In Kerry, with all boxes opened in Castleisland, Jackie Healy-Rae, son of Kerry TD Michael Michael Healy-Rae, is polling very well. Tallies show he has secured 2,892 votes, or 30.2 per cent, meaning he should be elected on the first count with a surplus.

In the EU elections, early tallies were running broadly in line with recent polls.

In Ireland South, initial tallies from Co Clare were showing Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fáil and Seán Kelly of Fine Gael performing strongly. Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion and Fianna Fáil’s Cynthia Ní Mhurchú were said to be polling well in Carlow.

In Dublin, Barry Andrews of Fianna Fáil is attracting many first preferences. Labour stalwart Kevin Humphreys told RTÉ Radio 1 that early tallies show Mr Andrews and Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty are in with a shot of taking a seat. A number of boxes from Dublin City Council areas also suggest support for Independent Clare Daly.

In Midlands-North-West, early tallies show Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen polling well in his home county of Offaly. Ex-RTE Midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly, who is running for Independent Ireland, looks to have strong support, as does Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry, a former jockey, and her party colleague Maria Walsh. Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, who is hoping to hold on to his seat, is also doing well.

Meanwhile, tallies for the position of Limerick City Mayor show Independent candidate John Moran leading in both the city and county areas followed closely by Helen O’Donnell, also Independent.