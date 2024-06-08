Local elections: Counting gets under way across the country

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a big, big weekend in Irish politics. It is the first time in almost five years that the people of Ireland have had their say on who they want to represent them with close to 1,000 council seats, 14 seats in the European Parliament and a solitary mayoral chain up for grabs.

Polls closed at 10pm last night and initial reports suggested turnout was likely to be similar to the 2019 figure of 50 per cent.

The ballot boxes opened and the counting of votes started at 9am and is likely to go on and on and on - possibly until next weekend - but we will be with you until all the seats are filled.

And we’re off. The ballot boxes have just been opened and counting is underway. It won’t be long before we get the first indications as to what the days ahead might hold. Stand by please!

Politics has always been a performance, but performative violence - abuse as content creation - is something new, at least at the scale that the anecdotal data suggests. We are in a dangerous era of hybrid online-offline political violence.. This piece from Liz Carolan sets the scene for where wee are and how we got here.

Jack Horgan Jones has an excellent wrap covering what can expect and what we should be looking out for as the count gets underway

“Giving out is the new going out,” writes Miriam Lord today. “We have always been good at complaining, but if reports coming back from canvassers around the country were anything to go by, a whole new level of grumpiness has taken hold.” Her campaign highs and lows and rewards is well worth a couple of minutes of your time.

Now, obviously, this Live Story will focus exclusively on election related matters for the next 16 or so hours but before we get properly underway, we thought we’d bring you a sliver of joy from last night in case you missed. it. And even if you didn’t miss it, you might enjoy watching it again.

We have a depressing but unsurprising story as our front page lead today. It notes that the campaign has been “marred by incidents of intimidation, abuse and in some cases violence against candidates”.

According to the report, “Gardaí are understood to be pursuing several investigations into instances of assault or intimidation over the past month, while research by two anti-extremist groups confirmed the views of many parties and politicians about a campaign which has seen repeated occasions where candidates feared for their safety”.

That research suggests what while candidates from across the political spectrum were targeted, including far-right candidates and those critical of immigration “the majority of those taking part in such actions are influenced by far-right rhetoric.”

Another question that we might have to answer before we are done with this election cycle is what happens if any sitting TD is elected to Europe or indeed to be the directly elected mayor of Limerick.

In the normal course of events a byelection automatically takes place but there is considerable gossip in the corridors of power about a snap election before any byelection can be scheduled.

Under the rules, the Dáil must issue the writ for a by-election within six months of the retirement of a TD. A general election might come sooner than that.

In which case we will be back here again.

But, we are getting ahead of ourselves. We have much to do before we get to that point.

And finally we have Limerick where 15 candidates are vying to become the very first directly elected mayor in the Republic.

Counting does not begin until Monday and as there is only one position or seat up for grabs, the quota is 50 per cent of valid votes plus 1. Basically, the threshold is higher to succeed, so the counting may not wrap up until Tuesday.

As to the bigger picture, across the EU, a total of 720 MEPs will be elected. Seats are allocated on the basis of population of each member state of the European Union. No country can have fewer than six or more than 96 MEPs.

After the Local Election count is done and dusted, we will have the European election count. There are a huge number of candidates are running for a small number of seats so it will be a real scramble everywhere.

In Midlands North-West, there are 27 candidates on the ballot paper. As our political correspondent Jennifer Bray has noted, in the 2019 European election, the count took four days to elect four MEPs. Now there are five seats.

“It all depends on the strength of the vote won by the top candidates and how much clear space they can put between them and others,” she says.

In 2019, counting went on in Ireland South for around seven days. There are 23 candidates running this time around in Ireland South. In 2019, Dublin was quicker, taking three days. There are also 23 candidates running in Dublin.

In any event, the European count will start at 9am on Sunday but results cannot be announced until voting concludes across Europe at 10pm Irish time tomorrow.

As I said, there are three elections counts happening this weekend covering the European Parliament the local elections and the first directly elected mayor of Limerick.

So, how does it all happen?

Well, first the ballot boxes will be opened and the papers will be sorted and separated.

Counting in the local elections will take place first. There are around 2,100 candidates running in 31 local authorities, covering a total of 166 local electoral areas. These local politicians are competing for 949 seats, so the competition will be pretty intense.

While it will take some time for the seats to be filled, the tallymen and tallywomen in count centres around the country will be working their magic from the get go and watching the votes being opened and sorted.

These tallies will give an early indication as to how the race is panning out and will be closely watched by politicians and journalists - including this live story.

All going well, the count should be done today - but it doesn’t always go well so we will have to wait and see what happens.