Local elections: Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael look set to lose council seats but Green vote defying odds in early going

Early reports from the count centres suggest the local and European election results could be broadly as suggested by the opinion polls.

Noon is, of course, too early a time to be reaching any conclusions about anything in these local and European elections.

But it is not too early to identify some trends to monitor as the rest of the count unfolds. Because if they continue, they will have an important impact on the outcomes of these elections.

Firstly, when the votes tumbled out the boxes on Saturday morning, there was no big shock. At the recent referendum, there was an avalanche of No votes; at the 2020 general election it was obvious that Sinn Féin was going to have a big day. But reports from the count centres this time suggest the outcome seems to be broadly as suggested by the opinion polls.

There are lots and lots of votes for Independent candidates everywhere. But there are also lots and lots of kinds of Independents. There are, it seems, votes for avowedly anti-immigration candidates, from the merely immigration-sceptic to the far-right, Ireland-for-the-Irish brigade.

On a very initial look, it seems that the former stands a much better chance of winning seats than the latter. Voters may be turning to those who are concerned about immigration, especially in areas where there has been a local controversy. But Ireland does not seem to be turning in any significant way to the far-right.

Support for Government parties appears to be down – but not disastrously so. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael seem likely to lose local authority seats (now this is, it has to be stressed, based on early and incomplete tallies) but that was expected after their strong results in 2019.

Former Labour TD Kevin Humphreys and former taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the RDS count centre in Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

There is a strong incumbent effect – where sitting councillors are more likely to hold their seats – and that helps them. Early Euro tallies suggest Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are both on course to win seats in each of the constituencies – Regina Doherty, who Fine Gael feared might struggle in Dublin, seems to be holding up.

Nor does there seem to be, contrary to many expectations, a collapse in the Green vote. Their European seats will of course be under pressure, and there are not too many people who think Grace O’Sullivan can keep hers in Ireland South, but local election tallies suggest there won’t be the sort of massacre of Green councillors that some had feared.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin watches on as count staff sort ballots in Simmonscourt RDS on Saturday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Sinn Féin is on course to win lots of seats. That was to be expected given how poorly the party did in 2019. But early indications – and again, they are very early – suggest its slump in opinion poll ratings in recent months is being reflected in the ballot boxes.

One interesting potential trend that appears to be arising in some areas in Dublin is that Sinn Féin may have run too many candidates, and therefore runs the risk of splitting its vote in damaging manner. There would be an irony in this – the party left seats behind at the general election by not running enough candidates.

But it selected these tickets when it was a party polling at 30-35 per cent; now it looks more like a 20-25 per cent party. And that might be on a good day.