‘My reasons are personal and political’: Leo Varadkar stands down as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stood down as leader of Fine Gael, effective today.

In a personal and emotional address outside Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar said that serving in Government “has been the most fulfilling time of my life”.

The Dáil will elect a new taoiseach next month

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy is also calling for a general election, as is Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

“We need a change of government, not just a change of Taoiseach,” Mr Carthy told RTÉ's News at One.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said that is “utterly untenable” that the current government continue.

She said that it is the people that should choose the next Taoiseach, not Fine Gael.

Following this afternoon’s news, People Before Profit-Solidarity is calling for a general election.

TD Paul Murphy said that the people should now decide who leads the country, not the Fine Gael party.

“It is absolutely clear that we need a general election following the resignation of Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach.

“This government is presiding over a shocking housing crisis and a crisis in health and cost of living. The people need to be given the opportunity to decide on who will lead the country, not the Fine Gael party.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has released a statement reacting to the news.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Leo Varadkar for his work as Taoiseach. He has been an energetic and committed leader of the country who was always supportive of his government colleagues.

“It’s worth noting that the agreement at the start of this Government was between the three Coalition parties, not the three leaders. That agreement stands, particularly in light of the important work that this Government has to do.

“The Green Party looks forward to the conclusion of the Fine Gael leadership contest and the election of a new Taoiseach by Dáil Éireann. In the interim, the important work of Government continues and the three Coalition parties will continue to fulfil our mandate, just as we have done over the last three and a half years.

“I would like to offer my good wishes to Leo as he prepares to depart the Taoiseach’s office. He has served the country well and can be proud of the contribution he has made to Irish political life.”

Here is the full transcript of Mr Varadkar’s announcement, courtesy of Vivienne Clarke.

Thank you for coming. I’d like to read a brief statement. I’ve had the privilege to serve for the past 20 years as a public representative, 13 as a member of cabinet, seven as leader of my party, and most of those as Taoiseach of this great country. It has been the most fulfilling time of my life.

Working with colleagues, I’ve had the honour of helping to lead Ireland from unemployment to full employment, from a budget deficits to budget surplus, from austerity to prosperity, through a pandemic in which we saved lives and livelihoods through Brexit when we prevented a hard border between north and south and protected our place in Europe. I’m proud we’ve made the country a more equal and more modern place when it comes to the rights of children, the LGBT community, equality for women and their bodily autonomy. More recently, we’ve lead the country through an inflation cost of living crisis, the worst of which is now thankfully behind us. We’ve made significant steps towards affordable child care and universal healthcare, making access to both more affordable for more people. We’ve made work pay better with the implementation of a national living wage, statutory sick pay, lower personal taxes, improved family leave, allowing parents to spend more time with their children in those crucial early years. I’m happy that during my time as Taoiseach, we were able to honour my commitments to double spending on the arts, culture and sport. This is making a real difference now and will continue to do so into the future. Fostering and assisting the artists and the sportsmen and women of the future. We provided leadership by increasing our spending on international development, how we’ve expanded our diplomatic footprint around the world, building on Ireland’s already considerable soft power. The national broadband plan is under way bringing fibre based internet connections to every home, school, business, farm and community in Ireland which the critics said shouldn’t be done. We’ve established the Technology Universities and the Rural Development Fund and since 2011, we’ve quadrupled overall annual investment in public infrastructure. That’s meant considerably more investment in priorities like housing, healthcare facilities, school buildings and climate action. And I am deeply proud that we, as Irish people, welcomed over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to our shores when they needed our protection, notwithstanding the challenges this brings. In my time as Taoiseach we reduced consistent poverty and income inequality. Housing construction is more than doubled, with 500 people becoming homeowners each week for the first time, the highest number in almost two decades.

Of course, there are areas in which we have been much less successful, and some in which we have sadly gone backwards. But I hope you’ll forgive me if I leave it to others to point them out on a day like this. They will receive plenty of airtime and column space.

When I became party leader and Taoiseach back in June 2017, I knew that one part of leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to somebody else, and then having the courage to do it. That time is now. So I am resigning as president and leader, Fine Gael, effective today. I will resign as soon as my successor is able to take up that office. I’ve asked our party general secretary and executive Council to provide for the new leader to be elected in advance of the ardfheis on Saturday, April 16th, thus allowing a new Taoiseach to be elected when the Dáil resumes after the Easter break. I know this will come as a surprise to many people and a disappointment to some, and I hope at least you’ll understand my decision. I know that others will, how shall I put it, cope with the news just fine. That is the great thing about living in a democracy.

There’s never a right time to resign my office. However, this is as good a time as any. Budget 2024 is done. Negotiations have not yet commenced on the next one, the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are working again on our trading relationship with the UK, and the post-Brexit era is settled and stable. The new Taoiseach will have a full two months to prepare for the local and European elections, and up to a year before the next general election. My reasons for stepping down are both personal and political. I believe this government can be reelected, and I believe my party Fine Gael can gain seats in the next Dáil. Most of all, I believe the reelection of this three party government would be the right thing for the future of our country continuing to take us forward, protecting all that’s been achieved and building on it. But after careful consideration and some soul searching, I believe that a new Taoiseach and a new leader will be better placed than me to achieve that. To renew and strengthen the team. To focus our message on policies, to drive implementation. And after seven years in office, I don’t feel I’m the best person for that job any more. There are loyal colleagues and good friends contesting local European elections, and I want to give them the best chance possible. And I think they have a better chance under a new leader.

I am standing aside in the absolute confidence that the country and the economy are in a good place, and that my colleagues in government from all three parties – Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Greens and the Oireachtas will continue to work hard for the nation’s best interests. On a personal level, I’ve enjoyed being Taoiseach, leader and a cabinet member since March 2011. I’ve learned so much about so many things, met so many people who I’d never have got to meet. I’ve been to places I’ve never seen, both home and abroad, and I am deeply grateful for this. And despite the challenges, would wholeheartedly recommend a career in politics to anyone who’s considering it. However, politicians are human beings and we have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t any more and then we have to move on. I will, of course, continue to fill my duties as Taoiseach until a new one is elected and will remain as consistency TD for Dublin West.

I know inevitably there will be speculation as to the ‘quote unquote’ real reason for my decision. These are the real reasons. That’s it. I have nothing else lined up. I have nothing in mind. I have no definite personal or political plans, but I’m really looking forward to having the time to think about them. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my party, my colleagues and partners, particularly Micheál and Eamonn, my constituents, colleagues and staff for their loyalty and their phenomenal work. And I’m going to thank them all in person in the near future. Most of all, I want to finish by thanking the people of Ireland for giving me the opportunity to serve them. And I promise I’ll keep working for Ireland and my community in any way I can in the future. Thank you very much.

Simon Carswell and Jack Horgan Jones profiled Mr Varadkar before he took over as Taoiseach at the end of 2022, replacing Micheál Martin.

Questioned about the security of the current government, Eamon Ryan notes that taoisigh have stepped down in a similar manner to Mr Varadkar in the past, like Enda Kenny and Bertie Ahern.

Some opposition reaction has begun to crop up on X.

Time for a general election says Matt Carthy.

The position of Taoiseach cannot be passed around like snuff at a wake.



This will be the 2nd time the position of Taoiseach will passed on without a mandate.



The referendum shows the government is not trusted.



A spokesman for UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has wished Mr Varadkar well, writes London Correspondent Mark Paul. He said Ireland is “a vital partner” for the UK and that the prime minister “worked well” with the Taoiseach and hopes to continue to work closely with his successor

Mr Martin said he has been consistent that the Coalition should go full term, writes Jennifer Bray. Asked if the Government has credibility, Mr Martin said Varadkar was entitled to make the decision he made. He said “it is new, unprecedented in many ways, but it has happened before with Taoisigh have been elected mid stream in Dáil Éireann.”

He says he and Eamon Ryan were briefed on Mr Varadkar’s decision yesterday evening. “To be honest, I was surprised when I heard what he was going to do.”

Mr Martin paid tribute to Mr Varadkar again and spoke of the strength of their relationship in Government.

Michéal Martin is fielding questions from the press following Mr Varadkar’s announcement.

After listing the achievements of past governments – and briefly acknowledging that there were shortcomings along the way – Mr Varadkar shared some of his reasoning for resigning.

He said there is never a “right time” to step down but that now was as good a time as any.

Mr Varadkar said that after “some soul searching” he felt a new leader would be better placed to get the Government re-elected.

“And after seven years in office, I don’t feel like the best person for that job.”

Mr Varadkar’s voice is strained with emotion as he reaches the end of his speech. He says he believes Fine Gael can lead the next government – just not with him at the helm.

He says he has no future plans at present.

Mr Varadkar says he is resigning as leader as Fine Gael effective today: “My reasons for stepping down are both personal and political.”

Mr Varadkar has listed achievements of governments he has led: leading the country to full employment, he says, out of austerity; guiding the country through the pandemic; and avoiding a hard border during the Brexit process.

Mr Varadkar says that leading the country and his time in government has been “the most fulfilling time of my life”.

Mr Varadkar is now speaking outside Government Buildings.

After the initial shock of the announcement, the focus is likely to quickly move to potential successors, writes Political Editor Pat Leahy. Possible candidates include Coveney, Paschal Donohoe, Simon Harris and Helen McEntee. Fine Gael Ministers are understood to be currently meeting privately – without Mr Varadkar.

Our Political Correspondent Jennifer Bray has some snap analysis on Mr Varadkar’s announcement:

Leo Varadkar’s announcement that he is to step down as leader of Fine Gael was, on the face of it, dramatic and unexpected, landing in a short political week in between two Dáil recesses.

There has been growing unease at all levels of the party, however, about Fine Gael’s performance in the polls but more alarmingly the 11 party TDs who have announced they will not run again next time around.

The party has been accused of being out of touch with the electorate following the recent resounding electoral defeats, and it has been struggling to get to grips with issues such as the continuing immigration policy. Varadkar’s decision avoids an unseemly heave which, when it has happened in the past, has proven damaging to the party.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to announce he will stand down as Fine Gael leader.

He will stay as Taoiseach until a new leader is chosen by the party, which it is hoped will be completed by the party’s ardfheis in early April.

The Dáil will then, it is planned, elect the new Fine Gael leader as taoiseach.

However, the departure of Mr Varadkar will be hugely destabilising event for the Coalition and is likely to lead to calls for an early general election.

Mr Varadkar will make an announcement in a press conference at 12pm outside Government Buildings,

Mr Varadkar is understood to have informed senior Fine Gael colleagues on Tuesday and the leaders of the Coalition parties, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan, on Tuesday evening.

The Government will remain in place, and will remain constitutionally unaffected until Mr Varadkar resigns as Taoiseach. At that point all Ministers are deemed to have resigned, and a new taoiseach and government must be elected by the Dáil.

The news has sent shock waves through the political system. Rumours that a senior figure – with some mentioning Simon Coveney – was to resign had swept through Leinster House from early on Wednesday morning. Few mentioned the possibility that Mr Varadkar might quit.

Since last year, 10 Fine Gael TDs have said that they will not contest the next general election, with the latest, Ciaran Cannon, announcing his decision on Tuesday.

John Paul Phelan, Michael Creed, Richard Bruton, Brendan Griffin, Joe McHugh, Fergus O’Dowd, David Stanton, Charlie Flanagan and Paul Kehoe have all made similar announcements.

In 2021, Mr Varadkar’s former closest ally and the man who ran his leadership campaign in 2017, Eoghan Murphy, resigned from the Dáil.

It is an enormous exodus and in an electoral system where incumbency is a significant advantage, a huge political blow to Fine Gael.

More to follow ...