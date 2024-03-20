In pictures: Leo Varadkar’s 20 years in politics

Taoiseach
Leo Varadkar has stood down as leader of Fine Gael. In a personal and emotional address outside Government Buildings, Varadkar said that serving in Government “has been the most fulfilling time of my life”. Leo Varadkar speaking at the Young Fine Gael pre-election conference in 2007. Photographer: Dara Mac Dónaill Then Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny with minister for enterprise Leo Varadkar in 2009. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Leo Varadkar, serving as minister for transport in 2011, in his Blanchardstown constituency. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons Kyran O'Kelly of Fuji Ireland, Tadhg Foley of Photo Me, Independent TD Michael Healy Rae and Olivier Gimpel of Photo Me in 2013 calling on then minister for transport Leo Varadkar to meet with them over the production of ID photos for driving licences. Photograph: David Sleator Leo Varadkar, then minister for transport in 2014, with former minister for social protection Joan Burton during the opening of the Galway-Dublin cross country greenway at the Twelfth Lock Royal Canal, Castleknock, Dublin. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons Leo Varadkar and former British prime minister Theresa May at a joint press conference in 2017 after talks at 10 Downing Street in London. Photograph: Philip Toscano/WPA Pool/Getty Images Then minister for health Simon Harris, EIB president Werner Hoyer, then minister for finance Paschal Donohoe and taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the signing of documents for the EIB loan for the new childrens hospital in 2017. Photograph: Cyril Byrne Leo Varadkar, serving as taoiseach in 2017, and then minister for health Simon Harris turning the sod to mark the commencement of construction of the Phoenix Childrens Health. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Former Fine Gael leader and taoiseach Enda Kenny with his successor, Leo Varadkar, in 2018. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2018 at the inauguration of Michael D Higgins for his second term as President of Ireland. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Former British prime minister Boris Johnson with then taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings in 2019. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin and then Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar during the final TV leaders’ debate at the RTÉ studios in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson Former US president Donald Trump and then taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the House of Representatives in 2020. Photograph: Tom Brenner/New York Times Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Blair House, Washington DC, during a press conference where he announced the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire. Coalition leaders Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan leaving Dublin Castle following their first cabinet meeting in 2020. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónail Leo Varadkar at the launch of a campaign for face coverings on national transport during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin, following the announcement that a deal over the Northern Ireland protocol has been agreed. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US president Joe Biden during the St Patrick's Day reception in Washington DC in 2024. PA Photo. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire