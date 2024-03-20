‘I am no longer the best person for that job’: Leo Varadkar steps down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader

Leo Varadkar announced his resignation as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael on the steps of Government Buildings. Photograph: Collins Photos

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stepped down from his role and as leader of Fine Gael, citing “both personal and political” reasons.

In a move that came as an unexpected shock to his Coalition colleagues, Mr Varadkar said although there is “never a right time to resign high office” he believes “this is as good a time as any” as Budget 2024 is done and negotiations have not yet started on the next one.

Becoming emotional at times, and flanked by his Fine Gael Cabinet colleagues, Mr Varadkar said he would resign as Taoiseach as soon as his successor takes up that office.

“I have asked our party general secretary and executive council to provide for the new leader to be elected in advance of the ardfheis on Saturday, 6th April, thus allowing a new taoiseach to be elected when the Dáil resumes after the Easter.”

Fine Gael Ministers viewed as leadership candidates include Simon Harris, Simon Coveney, Helen McEntee and Heather Humphreys.

First elected in 2007, Mr Varadkar was appointed by former taoiseach Enda Kenny as minister for transport in 2011 before then becoming minister for health in 2014. He beat Simon Coveney to become leader of Fine Gael in 2017.

He then became the youngest person to take up the role of taoiseach.

In his speech outside Government Buildings on Wednesday, he said: “When I became party leader and taoiseach back in June 2017, I knew that one part of leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to someone else. And then having the courage to do it. That time is now.”

Commenting on the timing of the move, he said the new taoiseach will have a full two months to prepare for the local and European elections, and up to a year before the next general election.

“I believe this Government can be re-elected. I believe my party, Fine Gael, can gain seats in the next Dáil. Most of all, I believe that would be the right thing for the future of our country, continuing to take us forward. Protecting what we achieved and building on it.

“After careful consideration and some soul-searching, I believe a new taoiseach will be better-placed than me to achieve that – to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and policies, and to drive implementation. After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job.”

His voice breaking, Mr Varadkar said there are “loyal colleagues and good friends contesting the local and European elections” and “I want to give them the best chance possible. I think they will now have a better chance under a new leader.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stood down as leader of Fine Gael, effective today.

“In standing aside, I can do so in the absolute confidence that the country and the economy are in a good place, and that my colleagues in the Government from all three parties – Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens – and the Oireachtas will continue to work hard for the nation’s best interests.”

Speaking about his career to date, Mr Varadkar said he was privileged “to serve for the past 20 years as a public representative, 13 as a member of Cabinet, seven as leader of my party, and most of those as Taoiseach of this great country. It’s been the most fulfilling time of my life”.

“Working with colleagues, I have had the honour of helping to lead Ireland from unemployment to full employment, from budget deficit to budget surplus, from austerity to prosperity, through a pandemic in which we saved lives and livelihoods, and through Brexit when we prevented a hard border between North and South and protected our place in Europe.”

He said that on a personal level, he enjoyed the role and has “learned so much about so many things, met people who I would never have got to meet, been to places I would never have seen, both home and abroad. I am deeply grateful for it and would wholeheartedly recommend a career in politics to anyone considering it.”

Giving an insight into some of the potential personal reasons behind his decision, he said that “politicians are human beings”.

“We have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t any more and then we have to move on. I will, of course, continue to fulfil my duties as Taoiseach until a new taoiseach is elected and will remain as a constituency TD for Dublin West.”

“I know, inevitably, there will be speculation as to the ‘real reason’ for my decision. These are the real reasons. That’s it. I have nothing else lined up or in mind. No definite personal or political plans, but I am looking forward to having the time to think about them.”

He thanked his Coalition partners and the people of Ireland.

Speaking after Mr Varadkar’s announcement, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was surprised and shocked by the Taoiseach’s resignation. He said Mr Varadkar told him of his plans after a regular meeting of the party leaders on Tuesday night.

Mr Martin said the development is “new and it is unprecedented in many ways” but that it has happened before where taoisigh have been elected midstream in different Dáileanna. In his view, Mr Martin said, they have a clear mandate and a clear programme for Government.

In a statement afterwards, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said it is “worth noting that the agreement at the start of this Government was between the three Coalition parties, not the three leaders. That agreement stands, particularly in light of the important work that this Government has to do”.

“The Green Party looks forward to the conclusion of the Fine Gael leadership contest and the election of a new Taoiseach by Dáil Éireann. In the interim, the important work of Government continues and the three Coalition parties will continue to fulfil our mandate, just as we have done over the last three-and-a-half years.”

“I would like to offer my good wishes to Leo as he prepares to depart the Taoiseach’s office. He has served the country well and can be proud of the contribution he has made to Irish political life.”