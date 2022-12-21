Junior minister reshuffle: Thomas Byrne to become Minister of State for Sport

A file image of Thomas Byrne speaking to reporters. As part of a reshuffle of junior ministers, he is moving from the role of Minister of State for European Affairs to become Minister of State for Sports. Photograph: EPA

A shake-up in junior minister roles is under way at Government Buildings this afternoon with Fine Gael set to take over the European Affairs job and outgoing Fianna Fáil Minister of State Thomas Byrne being appointed Minister of State for sport.

This junior ministry is seen as a “good news” department for the holder and associated party as there are funds to disburse. It was allocated to Fianna Fáil after a deal was struck between the Coalition parties.

It is also understood there will be a new role of Minister of State for international integration established as part of the response to the ongoing refugee crisis.

Backbench Fine Gael Limerick City TD Kieran O’Donnell is also set to be promoted to the ranks of junior ministers. It is expected at least three TDs will be promoted, but the final number depends on how many will be demoted.

There has been speculation that Colm Brophy, the junior minister in the Department of Foreign Affairs, and Josepha Madigan, Minister of State for Special Education, could lose their positions. However, some sources suggested Ms Madigan could get a reprieve.

Elsewhere, Dublin Rathdown TD Neale Richmond looks set to miss out on promotion to the junior ministerial ranks, The Irish Times has learned.

Sources had suggested Mr Richmond was in a run-off against Dún Laoghaire TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill for the Minister of State European Affairs role, seen as a high-profile post accompanying the Taoiseach to EU council meetings.

However, it is still unclear who will be appointed to that position, which is due to rotate to Fine Gael.

Mr Richmond had been hotly tipped for appointment as Minister of State but has told colleagues that he now does not expect to be elevated.

He rose to prominence as a Senator and chairman of the Seanad Brexit committee during the last term, where he was a frequent contributor to debates in the media about Brexit, both in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Fine Gael sources suggested on Wednesday that Mr Richmond would be made chairman of the EU Affairs Committee, a position is currently held by Joe McHugh, the Fine Gael TD for Donegal.

However, Mr McHugh is currently without the Fine Gael whip, having voted against the Government over its mica compensation scheme, and has said he will not be contesting the next general election.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party last week that “office-holders” – Ministers and committee chairs – would have to commit to running at the next general election.

Elsewhere, Senator Seán Kyne has told Mr Varadkar he will not serve as deputy chief whip in the Seanad. He had served as Seanad whip during the first half of the rotation, and the position is due to switch to Fianna Fáil.

However, in a message to Fine Gael senators on Monday, Mr Kyne said he had advised Mr Varadkar that “I wish to reduce my Dublin responsibilities in advance of the next election.

“To that I am notifying you that I have asked to be removed from my position as assistant whip and from the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission.”

Mr Kyne tweeted support for Brendan Griffin on Saturday after the Kerry TD was passed over for promotion to chief whip.

It has also been confirmed that Frank Feighan – who served as Minister of State in the Department of Health – is departing the ranks of junior ministers.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD had already told colleagues he did not expect to be reappointed.

Fianna Fáil sources on Tuesday night indicated there would not be widespread changes to their junior ministerial ranks, although some shuffling of portfolios was possible. Kildare North TD James Lawless was among those tipped for promotion, but it was unclear whether he would be successful in his bid for a junior ministry.