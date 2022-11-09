Ethics watchdog decides against investigating Varadkar over leak complaint

Leo Varadkar said he had expected to be 'cleared of criminal wrongdoing and any breach of ethics or standards' in a statement. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The State’s ethics watchdog has said it will not investigate Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a draft GP contract following a complaint by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy.

In it decision, the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) stated that there was not enough evidence to sustain the complaint because his action was carried out as part of his duties as Taoiseach.

Two commissioners at the body voted against the decision not to investigate however, it has emerged.

In a statement this evening, Mr Varadkar said: “Today, I was informed by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) that it would not be investigating me for any alleged breach of the Standards in Public Office or Ethics Acts. I have been now cleared of criminal wrongdoing and any breach of ethics or standards. This is always the outcome I expected.”

READ MORE

A copy of the decision letter, seen by The Irish Times, shows that Sipo believed there was not “evidence sufficient to sustain a complaint”.

It emerged this summer that Mr Varadkar would not face criminal charges over the leaking of the contract, in a move which effectively cleared the way for him to become taoiseach again next month.

Mr Varadkar previously apologised for “errors of judgment” after he admitted passing on the contract to Dr Ó Tuathail between April 11th and 16th, 2019 on a confidential basis believing that it would be published in full imminently.

Outlining their decision in a letter to Mr Murphy, Sipo said that once they received confirmation from An Garda Síochána that its investigation was concluded, the Commission resumed its consideration of the complaints, of which there were three.

They examined the complaints in the context of two key pieces of legislation – the Ethics in Public Office Act 1995 and the Standards in Public Office Act 2001.

The Commission said it had received communication from Mr Varadkar in early October attaching a copy of the agreement and a copy of the statement provided by him to An Garda Síochána in September 2021.

“The Commission noted the assertion by the respondent in his letter that the action taken by him, in relation to the disclosure of the agreement, was in his capacity and role as Taoiseach and head of Government, and was to further the policy goals of the Government.”

Sipo engaged its own legal advice including from a senior counsel.

On 21 October 2022, a majority of Sipo commissioners decided not to investigate, with three Commissioners in favour of the decision and two against.

Explaining the decision, Sipo said it was “required to consider whether it was appropriate to carry out an investigation under the 1995 Act. The Commission carefully considered its legal advice and all the evidence before it, including the acceptance by the respondent that he did disclose the Agreement but that it was done pursuant to the functions of the office of the Taoiseach and in furtherance of the policy goals of the Government. In such circumstances, where the Commission is of the view that it has no role and/or remit to consider either the lawfulness of the action or the extent of the powers of the office of Taoiseach, it is the opinion of the Commission that evidence sufficient to sustain a complaint is not and will not be available, even in circumstances where the disclosure of the Agreement is not in dispute.”

Responding to the decision, Mr Murphy said: “It’s very unfortunate that Sipo has decided not to investigate further the clear breaches of the ethics legislation by Leo Varadkar. Varadkar’s defence amounts to the idea that he leaked the agreement to the NAGP in his capacity as Taoiseach and that therefore he was not in breach. It is very troubling that this was accepted by a 3-2 majority at Sipo as meaning they could not investigate further, because it creates a precedent where future Taoisigh will be similarly able to egregiously breach the codes of conduct and ethics legislation. Surely the Taoiseach should be held to the standards set out in law, not able to avoid them.”

There are six Commissioners with Sipo: Garrett Sheehan, Seamus McCarthy, Ger Deering, Peter Finnegan, Martin Groves and Geraldine Feeney.

Ms Feeney recused herself from consideration of the complaints on the grounds of a potential perception of a conflict of interest on the basis of her prior professional work with the NAGP.

“This Commissioner took no further part in consideration of the complaints,” Sipo said.