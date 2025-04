=President Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House in Washington, March 25, 2025. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

As the Irish political system awaits tariff news from Washington, political editor Pat Leahy joins Hugh to look at how the day might unfold.

But first they assess the outcome of yesterday’s Dáil vote on the future of Verona Murphy as Ceann Comhairle. Murphy survived the vote - but there will be longer-term consequences from the controversy.