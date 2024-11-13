Election Daily: Eoghan Murphy’s candour becomes a problem for Fine Gael

Today’s panelists are Jack Horgan-Jones and Jennifer Bray, who join Hugh Linehan to discuss today in the 2024 general election:
- Housing is the issue of the campaign so far - to Sinn Féin’s benefit.
- That’s why Former Fine Gael Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy’s frank account of how his party ‘didn’t make housing a priority’ could be one of the talking points of this campaign.
- In a podcast interview Mary Lou McDonald has said Sinn Féin is unfairly questioned about the past. Does she have a point?
- The gloves are off between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Could their increasingly bad-tempered debates turn off voters?
