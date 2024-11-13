Election 2024

Election Daily: Eoghan Murphy’s candour becomes a problem for Fine Gael

Claim that Fine Gael did not make housing its top priority hits party's weak spot

Listen | 28:46
Could Eoghan Murphy's candour be a problem for Fine Gael in this campaign? Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times.
Wed Nov 13 2024 - 16:49

Today’s panelists are Jack Horgan-Jones and Jennifer Bray, who join Hugh Linehan to discuss today in the 2024 general election:

