State-backed car scrappage, Rotunda row, Leaving Cert begins, SpaceX and your pension

Motorists with petrol and diesel cars that are more than 13 years old are to be eligible for grants of €8,500 to purchase a new electric vehicle (EV) under a State scrappage scheme.

The Rotunda maternity hospital has been warned it could have its funding pulled if it does not withdraw permission for consultants on public-only contracts to practise privately on its premises.

About 60,000 students will not only have to sit the first paper of the marathon Leaving Certificate exams today, but also listen to countless people saying how they had performed terribly, “but I turned out just fine”. Jen Hogan has some advice for students and parents alike.

John McManus writes in his column today that if Elon Musk succeeds in listing SpaceX on the stock market then “our pensions could be invested in this one-sided racket”.

After a lifetime of being foot-shamed, Genevieve Carbery has ordered new shoes from Denmark: Duckfeet, size 8, and she is “finally liberated from the shame of the larger-footed woman”.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan