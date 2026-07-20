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Iran and US attacks intensify; stabbing injuries rise; new Occupied Territories Bill

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Ramped up attacks by Iran and the US; surge in knife crime hospitalisations; and e-scooter ban

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An e-scooter is removed after a fatal incident in Carlow town in late June. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
An e-scooter is removed after a fatal incident in Carlow town in late June. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Andrew McNair
Mon Jul 20 2026 - 06:00

Attacks by Iran and the US have been ramped up following the killing of two US soldiers in a strike on a military base in Jordan.

There has been a surge in the number of people admitted to hospital with injuries from serious knife crime, information obtained by The Irish Times reveals.

There will be a renewed attempt to introduce a new Occupied Territories Bill in September when the Dáil returns from summer recess.

Property developers are calling for new tax breaks in Budget 2027, arguing they’re needed to help tackle Ireland’s housing crisis.

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Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times

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