Exports to Russia, Jamey Carney’s murder and Montenegro’s EU application

The Rusal Aughinish Alumina plant on the Shannon Estuary, Co Limerick. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Aughinish Alumina exports making their way to the Russian military supply chain cannot be ruled out, a Government report is expected to say.

The investigation into the killing of 43-year-old Jamey Carney is entering a new phase as attention shifts to the legal challenges in speaking to the main suspect, 28-year-old Ahmed Al Saqar, who fled to Jordan.

The Government has failed to engage with investigations into killings during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the head of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information has told The Irish Times.

Montenegro has become closer to securing European Union membership, but barriers still remain.