Sex abuser Michael Shine, Jamey Carney suspect and e-scooter brain injuries

Convicted sexual abuser Michael Shine worked in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda from 1964 until 1995. Photograph: Collins Courts

A statutory of investigation should be carried out into the crimes of convicted sex abuser Michael Shine during his time working at Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda, an independent report has said.

At least three State agencies are customers of a password company using Russian technology prompting national security concerns, an Irish Times investigation has found.

Doctors have told The Irish Times that e-scooters have become the biggest cause of traumatic brain injuries in children.

The prime suspect in the murder of the American woman Jamey Carney in Co Kerry last week will be held by Jordanian authorities for 15 days to allow for an investigation.

The Fifa World Cup is almost over, and hasn’t failed to display the twist and turns we love and expect.