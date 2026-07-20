Temperatures to dip and rain possible as Met Éireann forecasts change in weather across Ireland

Sunshine will give way to drizzle and cloudier weather, Met Éireann forecasts. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The weather in Ireland is set to change after weeks of dry conditions as cloudy periods and possible rain spread across the country with high temperatures cooling slightly.

According to Met Éireann, Monday will see cloudy periods and possible drizzle in the northern half of the country. Sunny spells will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening.

However, cloud and patchy drizzle will persist in the northwest.

Highest temperatures will be 19 to 25 degrees in the south and 15 to 18 degrees in the northwest and north.

Monday night will be mostly dry but the north and northwest will experience cloudier conditions and some drizzle. Lowest temperatures will be 10 to 14 degrees with a few patches of mist in parts also.

The national forecaster said Tuesday will have a cloudy start as sunshine becomes more widespread in the afternoon.

In the northwest, conditions will remain cloudy and light rain or drizzle is possible.

Highest temperatures are set to be 19 to 24 degrees, warmest farther south.

In the north and northwest, highest temperatures will range from 15 to 18 degrees.

It will be mostly dry on Tuesday night with areas farther north experiencing cloudier conditions and light rain. Lowest temperatures will be 10 to 13 degrees.

On Wednesday, the south will experience the best of the early sunshine while farther north has a cloudy start.

Sunny spells will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees but a little cooler near north-facing coasts.

On Wednesday night, conditions will become cloudier in the north and northwest with possible light rain, lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Thursday will have a cloudy start with possible light rain or drizzle.

Sunny spells will become more widespread throughout the day with highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, coolest in Connacht and Ulster and warmest in Leinster and Munster.

According to Met Éireann, Friday will be another sunny day with possible light rain over the northwestern half of the country.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 25 degrees, coolest near Atlantic coasts and warmest in the south and southeast.

At Rush South Beach in Co Dublin, the HSE has put a do-not-swim notice in place as a precautionary measure.

Bathing at the beach is prohibited due to a pump station overflow that was likely caused by a pump failure. The measure will be in place for four days from Monday.

Resampling of water will be arranged, Fingal County Council said in a statement.

It added although the beach is still open, beach users are asked to respect the notice, which aims to ensure health is not compromised.

People can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing places in Ireland by checking the EPA website or the notice board at the entrance to each beach.