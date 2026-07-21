Gardaí disarm and arrest man with knife in Dundalk, Co Louth

Uniformed gardaí, backed by members of the Armed Support Unit, engaged with the man. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dundalk, Co Louth, after he was spotted carrying a knife in public.

The incident took place at a car park at about 9.30pm on Monday.

Uniformed gardaí, backed by members of the Armed Support Unit, engaged with the man and directed him to drop the knife.

When he refused, they fired one shot from a “40mm less-lethal force option” and he was disarmed.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda station.

A Garda spokesman said he is receiving appropriate medical treatment in custody.