What do you think about e-scooters on Irish roads?

Government leaders agreed new proposals on Monday to ban e-scooters for under-18s in Ireland.

Every e-scooter in the country will need to be registered from September under a plan to “get control back” amid concerns about serious and life-threatening injuries to children. You can read the latest on the ban from Ellen Coyne and Pat Leahy here.

The Irish Times would like to hear what readers think about the use of e-scooters on Irish roads. As a pedestrian, driver or cyclist, what has your experience been sharing the roads with people using e-scooters? Or do you use one for transport yourself and find it convenient? Do you agree with the Government’s new measures?

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