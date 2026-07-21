Two die following road crash in Co Antrim

The two people who died were occupants of the van involved in the collision. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two people have died following a road collision in Co Antrim.

Natasha Gove (31), from the Ballyclare area, and a 41-year-old man, who has not been named, died following the incident involving a van in the Glenariffe area of Ballymena on Saturday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said they received a report of the crash involving a silver Ford Transit Custom van in the Glenariffe Road area shortly before 9.10pm.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended,” they said.

“The occupants of the van, a 41-year-old man, and 31-year-old woman, were both sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“No other injuries were reported. The Glenariffe Road, which was closed for a time, has since fully reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any information which could assist with our investigation, including dashcam or other footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1423 18/07/26.” - PA