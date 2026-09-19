Kevin Powers: ‘I was in the US army. I knew I was going to have to go to war’

Tell us about your new novel, Children of the Wild

It’s a love story set before, during, and after the first World War, between two young men and the woman they both love, that tries to reckon with the unending generational pull toward war.

You served in the US army in the Iraq war, a very different conflict. But to what degree are all wars similar?

All wars involve old men sending young men face to face with death. The only victims are the innocent and there are always victims. No one comes back from one exactly as they left. And anyone who tells you different is lying, even if they don’t know it.

How much did you have to research?

I did a lot of research, from dry official divisional histories to self-published soldiers’ memoirs, all the way to domestic magazines of the period to learn about clothing and food. The hope is that you can learn enough to not have to constantly think about historical accuracy and can focus on the story and characters.

You were born and raised in Virginia, where this work is largely set. What is its appeal as a setting, apart from familiarity?

It is familiarity first, and affection. I love the landscape. I love writing about it. I also think it functions as a useful microcosm of the US. One could argue that everything about America, good and bad, started when the Susan Constant arrived at Jamestown in 1607.

Your debut novel, The Yellow Birds, set during the Iraq war in 2005, won the Guardian First Book Award. Tell us about it

It’s my most personal book. It’s a fictionalised first-person account of an Iraq veteran trying to make sense of the senselessness of his experience.

Your second, A Shout in the Ruins, is set during the American civil war in your native Virginia. What inspired it?

I already mentioned Virginia’s historical legacy in the American context. The US civil war is a massive part of that legacy, and it was palpable more than a century later when I was growing up outside of Richmond, the former Confederate capital, in the 1980s and 1990s. I was trying to figure out how that history had worked itself into the lives of everyday people over the intervening years.

A Line in the Sand, about an Iraqi interpreter caught up in a spate of killings in Virginia, was hailed as one of the best crime thrillers of 2023 in The Irish Times. Tell us about it and the switch of genre

I love thrillers and crime novels as a reader. And they’re often just as capable, if not more, of wrestling with serious issues as any other form of writing. I wanted to see what one would look like with my subject at its centre.

Letter Composed During a Lull in the Fighting was shortlisted for the Forward Poetry Prize. How does your poetic sensibility inflect your fiction?

I don’t really write poetry any more. To be honest, I concluded that the greatest contribution I could make to the world of poetry was to be a reader of it. But I hope that the sentences in my novels are attentive to the sound and rhythmic possibilities of the language.

Who are the best war writers?

Tim O’Brien, David Jones and Pat Barker are the first who come to mind. Sadly, it’s so inexhaustible as a subject that the list of great writers who have wrestled with it could go on for pages and pages.

Which projects are you working on?

I’m writing a novel. It’s set in 1952 and follows a widowed ornithologist and an ex-convict wilderness guide, both impacted by the second World War in the Pacific, as they search for an undocumented population of songbirds in the high peaks of the American west.

Have you ever made a literary pilgrimage?

To great bookstores mainly, though the only time I visited Ireland, I did wait in a long line to get a book signed by Seamus Heaney.

What is the best writing advice you have heard?

Write recklessly. Revise ruthlessly.

Who do you admire the most?

People who are unafraid to fail.

You are supreme ruler for a day. Which law do you pass or abolish?

Lying by elected officials should result in prison time. One year per lie.

Which public event affected you most?

Probably the events of September 11th, 2001. I was already in the US army and knew I was almost certainly going to have to go to war.

The most remarkable place you have visited?

The Grand Canyon in Arizona is one of the few places in the world whose beauty cannot be overstated.

What is the most beautiful book that you own?

I attended the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas. At graduation we were given a beautiful leather-bound edition of [James] Michener’s novel Texas.

The best and worst things about where you live?

Well, I live in Florida. The beach is nice. The other column would require a bit more room.

What is your favourite quotation?

“If you can’t fix it, you’ve got to stand it.” From Brokeback Mountain by Annie Proulx.

A book that might move me to tears?

Foster by Claire Keegan.

Children of the Wild is published by Atlantic Books