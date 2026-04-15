Government survives confidence vote; cuts to fuel prices kick in; criticism of basic income scheme

Michael Healy-Rae salutes protesters after announcing his resignation from the Government. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The Government has survived a confidence vote in the Dáil but what will the resignation of Michael Healy-Rae as a Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture mean for the Coalition?

Cuts to fuel excise duty came into effect at midnight, but motorists are being warned not to expect an immediate fall in prices.

The basic income for the arts scheme has caused “segregation in the artistic community” and allowed people to take advantage of the system, artists have said.

Residents at Dublin’s oldest Traveller housing site are “devastated” at news its redevelopment, promised for almost 30 years, is not going ahead.