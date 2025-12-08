Early Edition podcast, with 4 stories in 10 minutes: Criminals behind Edenderry fire, M50 gridlock and more

The scene of a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly, where a woman and a young boy have died. Photo: Aisling Hyland/PA Wire

Gardaí suspect criminals involved in the drugs trade in the Midlands were behind the firebombing of a family home in Edenderry, Co Offaly, on Saturday night that claimed the life of a young boy and his grandaunt.

E-scooters are now the leading cause of traumatic brain injury in children, despite the fact they’re now illegal for under 16s. Doctors and road safety advocates are appealing to people not to buy them as presents this Christmas.

In his Unthinkable column, Joe Humphreys is writing about Elon Musk’s apparent gunning for Ireland’s “wokerati” who *checks notes* want to ban Christmas. He points out it is capitalism that is corrupting the values of the nativity.

The M50 is maxed out. Now what? Professor of Transportation Research at Trinity College Dublin, Brian Caulfield, is writing about how to get it moving again.

