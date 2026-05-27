Naval Service officers named online, wind farm objections, and the most annoying phrases

The names of dozens of Defence Forces personnel, including those involved in intelligence work and sensitive counterdrug smuggling operations, are being published online by the European Union, triggering safety concerns among members.

A chill wind – why are wind farms drawing so many objections at a time of climate crisis?

Does your household have the “two good salaries, but still feel broke” problem? You’re not alone. Financial planners say they are meeting an increasing number of comparatively high-earning households who say they’re still feeling the pinch.

An email has kicked off a deluge of Letters to the Editor from readers who have “reached out” to express their irritation “in terms of” the most annoying phrases people are using in 2026.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.