The Jeffrey Donaldson trial; rise in arson attacks on Irish council homes

The jury hearing the trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (63) has been told he wrote a letter to an alleged victim expressing “regret” and that he had sought God’s forgiveness. He denies 18 charges, including rape.
Electric Ireland says domestic electricity prices will go up by 8 per cent, affecting around 1.1 million customers.
New figures seen by The Irish Times reveal a sharp rise in arson attacks on council homes across Ireland.
Health Correspondent Shauna Bowers examines services for people with severe acquired brain injury.