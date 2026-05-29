Early Edition Podcast

The Jeffrey Donaldson trial; rise in arson attacks on Irish council homes

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Jeffrey Donaldson trial; rise in arson attacks on council houses

Listen | 09:41
Court artist drawing of Jeffrey Donaldson appearing at Newry Crown Court. Image Elizabeth Cook via PA
Court artist drawing of Jeffrey Donaldson appearing at Newry Crown Court. Image Elizabeth Cook via PA
Fri May 29 2026 - 07:27

The jury hearing the trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (63) has been told he wrote a letter to an alleged victim expressing “regret” and that he had sought God’s forgiveness. He denies 18 charges, including rape.

Electric Ireland says domestic electricity prices will go up by 8 per cent, affecting around 1.1 million customers.

New figures seen by The Irish Times reveal a sharp rise in arson attacks on council homes across Ireland.

Health Correspondent Shauna Bowers examines services for people with severe acquired brain injury.

Electric IrelandDUP

OUR PODCASTS