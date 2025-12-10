Elon Musk taking Comisiún na Meán to court, and today’s other top stories

Elon Musk is to take a case against Comisiún na Meán personally, as well as via his social media company X, after being granted permission in the High Court.

Board members and tech executives could be held liable for content on their platforms that poses a danger to children, under a radical reform of our online safety regulations.

British spy agencies helped the IRA double-agent codenamed Stake knife evade arrest for conspiracy to murder by taking him “on holiday.” Twice. As part of Operation Kenova, an interim report has also found “no evidence” of systemic British state collusion with the loyalist gang that carried out the Dublin Monaghan bombings in 1974.

Joanne Hunt is wondering if you are investing your savings, and if not, why not? Don’t know how to get started? Read her article in Your Money today.