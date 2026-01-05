Early Edition Podcast: A Government intervention in the Dublin Airport passenger cap debate

On today’s Early Edition podcast:

How Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien intervened in the debate over Dublin Airport’s passenger cap.

Abuse, privilege and enjoyment: TDs who were first elected in 2024 reflect on a year in their roles.

“Working from home” has been under attack from US business leaders and rules have been tightened in many Irish workplaces. But is the practice really in decline?

And 2025 marked an increase in workplace-related deaths, with one group of workers particularly vulnerable.