Welcome to the new Early Edition podcast

Plus what Cop30 delegates hope to achieve and the patients fighting for better care

President-elect Catherine Connolly pictured with outgoing President Michael D Higgins. Photograph: Colin Keegan / Collins
Tue Nov 11 2025 - 00:06

President-elect Catherine Connolly will be inaugurated this afternoon. Follow our live blog on irishtimes.com.

Caroline O’Doherty has the latest from the Cop 30 climate summit in Brazil.

A well-known burger restaurant is going to court to argue that it is not ‘fast food’.

And meet the patients fighting for small but meaningful improvements to our health care system.

