Cash missing from Garda stations; mortgage approval figures; and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

There have been 13 incidents or allegations of money going missing from Garda stations between 2020 and 2025

There have been 13 incidents or allegations of money going missing from Garda stations between 2020 and 2025, the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee has been told.

The Church of Ireland says it’s less likely to rent out vacant rectories and curates’ houses due to rental reforms.

New figures show the value of mortgage approvals reached almost €1.2 billion in February, up 10 per cent on the same period in 2025.

Sally Hayden reports from southern Lebanon where Israeli forces have been instructed to expand the area which they control.