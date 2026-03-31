Church of Ireland ‘less likely’ to let vacant rectories due to rent reforms

The Church of Ireland has warned it is much less likely to rent out vacant rectories and curates’ houses due to “significant challenges” in repossessing the properties for newly appointed clergy under reformed rental rules.

The representative body of the Church of Ireland sought a meeting with Minister for Housing James Browne and Minister of State John Cummins to discuss the “possibility of an exemption” from the new rules.

For tenancies created after March 1st, landlords are required to provide rolling six-year tenancies, with the church saying parishes could face “significant challenges” in repossessing properties when new rectors or curates are appointed.

In correspondence sent in October, the property arm of the Church of Ireland explained that rectories or curates’ houses were previously offered on to the rental market during periods of vacancy.

It is understood that a “handful” of such properties become vacant each year due to retirements or movements to new parishes. These vacancies can last for months and, occasionally, years.

In the letter obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, the church’s representative body said the legislation had implications for the “operational efficiency” of the church and “unintended negative implications for our parishes”.

“The result will be that the parish will be much less likely or willing to offer the property on to the market during the vacancy period,” the letter reads.

Reformed eviction rules mean new tenancies cannot be terminated unless a tenant fails to comply with their obligations, including paying rent, or if the property is no longer suitable for a tenant’s needs.

[ What will new rent rules really mean for Irish tenants?Opens in new window ]

Although the rules for smaller landlords differ, such as allowing a termination if the property is required for themselves or an immediate family member to live in, none of the valid reasons for termination would cover the Church of Ireland’s scenario.

“The operational efficiency and incumbency movements of our church are seriously affected by this legislation,” the letter reads.

The church raised further concerns over the vacant homes tax (VHT), which applies to residential properties that have been lived in for fewer than 30 days a year, saying: “The reality is a rectory or curate’s house can become subject to VHT well before a parish finally appoints a new rector or curate.”

The representative body sought a meeting with both Ministers to discuss the issues raised, alongside the “possibility of an exemption”, though no meeting has taken place to date.

The Department of Housing said it would not comment on specific scenarios, though responding correspondence, also released under freedom of information laws, notes: “This legislation was passed by the Houses of the Oireachtas with a view to giving all tenants subject to a tenancy increased protections with regard to security of tenure.

“If you do not wish to create such a tenancy, as an alternative, there may be other options open to you to use this accommodation on a shorter-term basis.”

[ Government was advised that rent reforms carried ‘significant’ risk of evictionsOpens in new window ]

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Church of Ireland said it had sought a meeting to discuss the “unintended consequences of this legislation and to see if there is some way to remove the risks and increase the supply of rental properties”.

“The church would very much like to be able to offer its temporarily vacant properties for short-term rentals.

“However, this has become more difficult under the new legislation, as the legislation restricts the church’s right to regain access to its property when needed, even when this is agreed in advance.”

The spokesperson said the ability to let the vacant houses on a short-term basis would, “we believe, make a contribution, however small, to the nationwide demand for rental accommodation at a reasonable price”.