Early Edition Podcast

Ambulance strike; guns ordered off the dark web; and falling overseas holiday bookings

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Ambulance strike; guns ordered off the dark web; and falling overseas holiday bookings

Listen | 10:18
Ambulances at St. Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ireland should brace for rough weeks ahead in its fight to contain one of the globe's worst virus outbreaks, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned. Photographer: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg
Ambulances at St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg
Andrew McNair
Tue May 12 2026 - 06:01

Two thousand ambulance staff in the Unite and Siptu unions begin a 24-hour strike this morning in a long-running dispute over pay.

The media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán has released its first complaints insights reports showing RTÉ attracted the highest number of complains between 2023 and 2025.

Guns bought on the dark web are now one of the biggest challenges facing An Garda Síochána, according to the Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly.

Overseas holiday bookings have dropped sharply, with some travel companies reporting a fall of up to 25 per cent despite assurances that there will not be a jet fuel shortage, and falling prices to some destinations.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Coimisiún na MeánSiptuUniteRTÉAn Garda Síochána

OUR PODCASTS