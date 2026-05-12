Ambulance strike; guns ordered off the dark web; and falling overseas holiday bookings

Two thousand ambulance staff in the Unite and Siptu unions begin a 24-hour strike this morning in a long-running dispute over pay.

The media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán has released its first complaints insights reports showing RTÉ attracted the highest number of complains between 2023 and 2025.

Guns bought on the dark web are now one of the biggest challenges facing An Garda Síochána, according to the Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly.

Overseas holiday bookings have dropped sharply, with some travel companies reporting a fall of up to 25 per cent despite assurances that there will not be a jet fuel shortage, and falling prices to some destinations.