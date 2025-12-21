Early Edition podcast with 4 stories under 10 minutes: The Script drummer’s ‘mouldy’ rental, and more

The Script drummer Glen Power pictured at 3 Arena in 2022. Photograph by Crispin Rodwell for the Irish Times

A founding member of the Irish pop-rock band The Script is the landlord of a mould-ridden, unregistered rented studio described by the tenant living there as “uninhabitable”. A letting agent spokesman, also speaking on behalf of Glen Power, said the landlord was “fully committed to have the issues resolved”.

Donald Trump’s “baby bonds” involve opening an investment account, like a pension, but can be managed from birth. The programme for government proposes a similar idea.

Calf’s head, pressed beef and hare meat are Christmas recipe ideas featured in The Irish Times archives. Úna McCaffrey has been trawling through them and found some other tips for women hosting the festive dinner.

Forget the streaming services’ mediocre Christmas TV offerings and relive the golden era of linear TV’s “Christmas special”. From Father Ted to Alan Partridge, Lauren Murphy has been ranking the ten best festive episodes of classic TV sitcoms.