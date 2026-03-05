Trump demands say on Iran’s next leader as Middle East war spirals

Vehicles drive along an expressway against the backdrop of smoke rising after a strike on the Iranian capital of Tehran on Thursday. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump has demanded a say in picking Iran’s next leader despite scant signs that the regime is losing its grip in the face of a relentless US and Israeli air campaign.

Iran continued to sustain rocket and drone fire at Israel and Gulf states on Thursday, even attacking Azerbaijan on its northern border. Azerbaijan vowed retaliation.

Iran said it had launched more than 500 ballistic and naval missiles and about 2,000 drones since Saturday – about 40 per cent were aimed at Israel; the rest were fired at what were termed “American targets” in the region, mostly in the Gulf states.

The pounding of regime targets across Iran by US and Israeli fighter jets continued apace on day six of the Middle East war as the conflict continued to widen.

In Lebanon, hundreds of thousands of residents heeded warnings from the Israeli military and fled in panic from the south and from Beirut’s Dahiyeh quarter, a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Hizbullah.

A mourner holds a portrait of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday during a funeral procession for members of Iraq's pro-Iran paramilitary group Hezbullah Brigades who were killed in a strike in Baghdad the previous day. Photograph: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun asked French president Emmanuel Macron to intervene to prevent Israel from striking in Beirut.

There was growing anger in Lebanon against the Shia group for dragging the country into the war by firing rockets at Israel on Monday.

Trump, meanwhile, said he would welcome Kurdish opposition groups launching an offensive against the Iranian regime after Iran’s military said it targeted the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, stepping up strikes on Kurdish regions in both Iran and Iraq.

Sirens again wailed across Israel but the number of Iranian rocket and drone attacks appears to be declining.

Iran said it targeted Israel’s main Ben-Gurion international airport on Thursday after rescue flights began bringing home the tens of thousands of Israelis stranded abroad. One flight was forced to delay its arrival to avoid incoming rocket fire.

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted six Iranian missiles and more than 130 drones on Thursday, but a missile and six drones penetrated its territory. There were also explosions in Qatar and Bahrain.

Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev said armed forces had been instructed to “prepare and implement appropriate retaliatory measures” after it accused Iran of carrying out two drones strikes.

European involvement in the conflict has increased with European powers pledging to work together to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea and send naval and other assets to protect Cyprus.

British prime minister Keir Starmer said he was sending four fighter jets to Qatar to strengthen UK defensive operations and Italy promised to provide air defence systems, anti-drone and antimissile systems to Gulf countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said the US-Israeli attack on Iran had no United Nations mandate but she stopped short of saying it amounted to a breach of international law.

“Ireland’s position on the use of force outside such a context is well established and known,” she said in the Dáil on Thursday.

The Opposition has been putting pressure on the Government to state that international law had been breached.

Even though the US has refrained from listing regime change as an aim of the war, Trump said on Thursday he needs to be personally involved in selecting Iran’s next leader, just as he was in Venezuela.

“They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela,” Trump told Axios in a phone interview, acknowledging reports that supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba has been tapped as a likely successor.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” he said.