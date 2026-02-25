New deal for Defence Forces, Imma squares up against OPW, and a major Garda raid

A view of the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Kilmainham, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A new deal has been struck to buy hundreds of new state-of-the-art vehicles with new capabilities that could allow Ireland to take a greater role in peacekeeping missions abroad, and in defence of the island should the need arise.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended the Government’s decision to pause a review into how special needs assistants (SNAs) are allocated at schools, saying it hadn’t been signed off by Ministers.

The Irish Museum of Modern Art has said its cultural significance is being “entirely overlooked” in plans to renovate its building in Dublin.

More than 150 people who presented as children seeking international protection in Ireland over the last two years were assessed to have been adults. Tusla said 86 people last year and 67 in 2024 were referred back to the Department of Justice’s International Protection Office.

Gardaí have discovered gang-related merchandise, including branded clothing, in a major operation. The homes of 11 senior members of the Black Axe gang were raided. The force said the group had been linked to the theft and laundering of €94 million since 2020.

Residents and businesses around Carlingford Lough have told The Irish Times a new bridge linking Warrenpoint in south Down to Omeath in north Louth will be a welcome boost to both towns.