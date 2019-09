Sir, – In noting how fluid the political situation is on both sides of the Irish Sea and recognising the DUP’s penchant for propping up a Tory government, can I suggest to Arlene Foster that her party contests the next Irish general election and make themselves available to coalesce with Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael.

Only a thought. – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS

HAZLETT,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.