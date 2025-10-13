‘This is my 1,000th letter to The Irish Times. Do I need therapy?’

Sir, – This is my 1,000th letter written to The Irish Times. Is this a record?

Sometimes I wonder do I need therapy or is there a support group that I can attend for help regarding the urge I get to write these letters. You see, having a letter published gives one a sense of achievement, joy and some kind of relief.

However, if one isn’t published, the rejection is tangible. In truth, there is nothing worse than a letter that you think is a “banker” to be published being rejected.

Oddly enough, some of my more enjoyable letters are the rants or madcap letters that I know will never be published. I seem to feel better after writing them.

My wife views my letter writing to The Irish Times as something similar to an old person posting on X/Twitter. Having said that, after all my years of writing letters, she has yet to read one of mine.

Maybe that’s why we remain happily married. Who knows, maybe she’ll read this one? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.