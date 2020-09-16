The Irish Times view on Ursula von der Leyen’s agenda: a challenge to EU capitals

The commmission president promised action on digital taxation and demanded an end to unanimity voting in foreign policy

In her first state-of-the-union speech as European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen sought to position the EU as a global player. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

In her first state-of-the-union speech as European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen sought to position the EU as a global player. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

 

Ursula von der Leyen’s channelling of Margaret Thatcher – “Britain does not break treaties. It would be bad for Britain, bad for relations with the rest of the world, and bad for any future treaty on trade” – was particularly sweet. Only Winston Churchill ranks higher in the Boris Johnson pantheon.

In her first annual State of the Union address to MEPs, the European Commission president made no bones about the Brexit deal: “It cannot be unilaterally changed, disregarded or dis-applied. This a matter of law, trust and good faith.”

Her wide-ranging speech positioned the EU as a global player, the last line of defence of the rules-based multilateral world order: “Major powers are either pulling out of institutions or taking them hostage for their own interests.” Her targets were Russia and China, but also the US, although she hopes to “build a new transatlantic agenda”, presumably with Trump’s successor.

Her message was that the pandemic had created a new understanding of shared common purpose: “We have rediscovered the value of what we hold in common. As individuals, we have all sacrificed a piece of our personal liberty for the safety of others. And as a Union, we all shared a part of our sovereignty for the common good.” But like her predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker, she used the speech to set challenges to capitals and MEPs, a contrast between Commission ambition and implied foot-dragging.

MEPs were enjoined to fight member-state cutbacks in health spending to make a health union a reality. On global warming she promised again to increase the 2030 emissions reduction target from 40 to 55 per cent. She promised action on digital taxation, demanded an end to unanimity voting in foreign policy, and backing for EU-wide anti-racism measures.

Next week there will be new proposals on asylum seekers. “We will make sure that people who have the right to stay are integrated and made to feel welcome,” she said optimistically. How willing member states will be to follow her lead is another matter.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.