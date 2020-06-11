The Irish Times view on North-South cooperation on Covid-19: Too little coordination

Dublin must make an effort to work with the Northern executive as lockdown eases

Northern Ireland First Minster Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill after a Northern Ireland Executive press conference on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Northern Ireland First Minster Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill after a Northern Ireland Executive press conference on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

 

Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann, has criticised the Government in Dublin for its failure to keep the Executive in Belfast informed of its plan for easing lockdown restrictions. He has a point.

This has been a recurring problem. After First Minister Arlene Foster complained rather justifiably that she and her colleagues had learned of the Republic’s lockdown plans through the media, and amidst concerns about the divergent approaches to the pandemic on both sides of the Border, the authorities in Dublin and Belfast were eager to show determination to coordinate better.

We are in a dangerous moment, reopening society while the virus still circulates among us

In April a Memorandum of Understanding was agreed between North and South which recognised a “compelling case for strong co-operation, including information-sharing and, where appropriate, a common approach”. When the Government announced its accelerated roadmap last Friday, it said the Executive was informed in advance. But this appears to have been no more than a courtesy call.

The authorities in Northern Ireland made serious errors early on in the pandemic. Some, such as the failure to carry out community testing and set up a contact tracing system, were the result of a policy reliance on London, whose approach to the pandemic has been muddled and chaotic. But important strides have been made since then.

A rapprochement between Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill produced a useful model that reflected Northern Ireland’s own needs. The compromise was that the DUP accepted a plan closer to the Republic than to Britain, while Sinn Féin accepted the principle of a bespoke plan for the North. No deaths from coronavirus have been reported in the North in four days.

We are in a dangerous moment, reopening society while the virus still circulates among us. Radically differing approaches North and South would leave everyone on the island more vulnerable. If the Government means what it says about the importance of cross-Border coordination, then it should make a genuine effort to work with the Executive.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.