YouTuber McSkillet reportedly dead after motorway crash

A teenager believed to be the YouTube star McSkillet is reported to be one of three people killed in a head-on collision on a motorway in San Diego, California.

An 18-year-old man drove his McLaren 650S supercar in the wrong direction down the I-805 motorway in the city on Friday afternoon. He collided with a Hyundai driven by a 43-year-old woman who was with her 12-year-old daughter. All three died in the crash, while another was injured and taken to hospital, local media reported.

Thirty minutes before the crash, the same McLaren car was seen crashing through the gates of Ashley Falls elementary school in the city.

Numerous social media posts said the 18-year-old was Trevor Heitmann, or McSkillet.

In December, McSkillet posted a video of the McLaren on his YouTube channel.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the ages of the other two victims, both of whom were from San Diego, on Friday.

McSkillet made a fortune selling custom digital “skins” that change the look of in-game characters or items, which were used on weapons in the first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

He had been banned from an online marketplace for allegedly being involved in a skin gambling website called CS:GO Magic. It has been reported that the ban affected his income.

The YouTuber, who had more than 800,000 subscribers and often did giveaways on his channel, never revealed his real name or his face online.

Witnesses to the crash spoke of seeing the car swerve and explode.

A woman who witnessed the crash told a television station: “It was like a scene from a movie. All the cars were stopping. There was smoke, fire, loud noise.” – Guardian