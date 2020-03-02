With Buttigieg out, the Stop Sanders campaign has begun

The announcement by former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg that he is ending his presidential campaign after just four Democratic primaries was surprising. But the underlying message was not.

With the withdrawal of Buttigieg from the race, the Stop Sanders campaign has begun.

The strong performance by Bernie Sanders in the early voting states of the Democratic primaries last month has unnerved the Democratic establishment. The veteran socialist senator from Vermont is ahead in the Democratic race to become the party’s nominee, decisively winning Nevada and New Hampshire and winning the popular vote in Iowa. His ascent – built on a formidable ground campaign and a constant flow of individual campaign contributions – has taken the Democratic establishment by surprise, and raised inevitable questions about the size of the Democratic field.

From the outset of the primary season it was evident that the large number of candidates, particularly on the so-called “moderate” side of the party, was splitting the non-Sanders vote. This trend was underscored by the arrival of Michael Bloomberg on the campaign trail. Though the former New York mayor has yet to contest a primary contest, his campaign has undoubtedly eaten into Joe Biden’s and other moderates’ votes, freeing up Sanders to build on his lead.

Biden’s resounding win in South Carolina on Saturday – the fourth state to hold its selection process and the last before tomorrow’s Super Tuesday’s contests – may in part be a reaction to Sanders’s strong performance in the previous few weeks. Voters in the first southern state to hold its primary – a more conservative Democratic voter base than states like Nevada or California – may have felt propelled to give Biden their vote, amid reports that Sanders was in poll position to secure the party’s nomination.

Buttigieg’s decision to pull out of the race on Sunday – which took place shortly after a meeting between him and former president Jimmy Carter – is undoubtedly positive for Biden. He is more aligned to Biden than any of the other candidates in the race, though he did not endorse any candidate at his speech in South Bend on Sunday.

Centrist platform

Buttigieg unapologetically ran on a centrist platform, promising medicare “for all who want it” and believing he could win over Independent and Republican voters in the presidential election.

“This is a major boost for Joe Biden going into Super Tuesday,” said Andrew Yang, a former candidate who pulled out of the race last month.

Whether this is the start of a concerted, strategic effort by moderate Democrats to align behind a single candidate is unclear.

There is speculation that the Biden camp hope that Amy Klobuchar – who remains in the race despite being behind Buttigieg — stays in the contest until after tomorrow’s Super Tuesday race. Should she step down, her home state of Minnesota — which holds its primary tomorrow — could fall to Sanders, who has been polling a close second to Klobuchar in the mid-western state.

Similarly, it could make strategic sense for the Biden campaign to encourage Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. Given the overlap between Sanders and Warren in terms of polices and supporters, she could act as a brake on Sanders’s support, depriving him of an absolute majority as the contest gathers pace.

There are also questions about whether Bloomberg will stand down from the campaign after Super Tuesday and throw his weight behind Biden.

But whether Buttigieg’s announcement is enough to shift the campaign’s momentum to Biden is uncertain. With just three days between the South Carolina primary and tomorrow’s Super Tuesday contests Biden has a tiny window to capitalise on his new-found momentum since Saturday.

The latest polling shows that Sanders is well-positioned to win California, the largest state in the union, which votes tomorrow. Similarly, he is ahead in Texas, though Biden could have a better chance here.

Other southern states that vote tomorrow also have more of a chance to fall for the former vice president, though they have fewer delegates than the larger states like California and Texas.

In a sign of the inter-party battle ahead, Sanders pulled no punches at a campaign rally in California on Sunday evening, taking aim at Biden’s decision to vote for the Iraq war.

As the Democratic race for president enters a decisive phase, the next few weeks are likely to be critical for Democrats as they choose the candidate to take on president Donald Trump in November.