Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Biden within touching distance of White House

Joe Biden is within touching distance of the White House as counting continued in several key states overnight. As thousands of votes continued to be tabulated in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, Biden closed the gap with Donald Trump, continuing the trend which has seen absentee ballots trend towards the Democratic candidate.

More than 24 hours after Fox News called the state of Arizona, the state had still not declared a winner. The Trump campaign was continuing to put all its hope in the southern state, which last voted for a Democratic candidate in 1996 insisting that it could still secure its 11 electoral votes. But Biden was benefitting from the last batch of absentee ballots coming in from Maricopa County, the fourth-most populous county in the nation, encompassing Phoenix.