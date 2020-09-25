Prospect of a contested US election outcome in 2020 is very real
No evidence for Donald Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claims, but sharp rise in early and postal voting could create problems
People queue to vote early in the US presidential election at the Fairfax County government centre in Virginia on September 18th. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Outside the Fairfax County government centre, long socially-distant queues have formed since early morning.
The polling site in northern Virginia opened for early voting on September 18th. Several days later, hundreds are continuing to come here every day to cast their vote.