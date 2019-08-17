Peter Fonda dies aged 79

Actor Peter Fonda has died at the age of 79 after being ill with lung cancer, his family has said.

Fonda, who co-wrote, produced and starred in the classic 1969 road movie Easy Rider, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, his family said in a statement.

He was the son of actor Henry Fonda and younger brother of actor Jane Fonda.

The statement said: “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.

“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life.

“In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

He died at 11.05am local time, according to his family, with the official cause respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Fonda was a well-known figure of the 1960s’ counterculture movement. He earned an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for Easy Rider, which also starred Dennis Hopper.

He was nominated for the best actor Oscar for the 1997 drama Ulee’s Gold. Fonda won the Golden Globe for the film.– PA